Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Katy Perry Reveals Her Current Friendship Status With Taylor Swift

Katy Perry Reveals Her Current Friendship Status With Taylor Swift

E! Online Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Is there still some "bad blood" between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry? The American Idol judge recently opened up about her current friendship status with the Lover songstress in a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

John Mayer dated Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson and more famous ladies [Video]John Mayer dated Taylor Swift, Jessica Simpson and more famous ladies

John Mayer has dated countless famous women, including "Open Book" memoirist Jessica Simpson, who says she went back to the crooner "nine times." Former girlfriends Taylor Swift and Katy Perry also..

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 00:54Published

Taylor Swift won't forgive anyone who hurts friend Selena Gomez [Video]Taylor Swift won't forgive anyone who hurts friend Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift won't forgive anyone who hurts her friend Selena Gomez, insisting she will "always have her back".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Katy Perry dishes on her current friendship status with Taylor Swift. https://t.co/ZIstreNYzv 2 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Katy Perry Reveals Her Current Friendship Status With Taylor Swift https://t.co/vp8CAf2lBO https://t.co/4tnZ53MMOw 4 minutes ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Katy Perry Reveals Her Current Friendship Status With Taylor Swift https://t.co/3gECDf0YpV via @enews 11 minutes ago

sorginal

Çağıl Çınar Katy Perry Reveals Her Current Friendship Status With Taylor Swift https://t.co/M2CU11U3dn 13 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Katy Perry Reveals Her Current Friendship Status With Taylor Swift 29 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Katy Perry Reveals Her Current Friendship Status With Taylor Swift https://t.co/yDGsokObOk https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/Owf9zy2veT 35 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Katy Perry Reveals Her Current Friendship Status With Taylor Swift https://t.co/ondAtyXPxl https://t.co/9jPZM3o19y 35 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Katy Perry Reveals Her Current Friendship Status With Taylor Swift https://t.co/A8t2ZSqvUf 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.