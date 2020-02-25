Maisie Williams & Boyfriend Reuben Selby Are Taking Paris Fashion Week by Storm!
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby are the most fashion-forward couple at Paris Fashion Week! The 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress and her boyfriend sat front row at the Thom Browne Fashion Show on Sunday afternoon (March 1) in Paris, France. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maisie Williams Maisie looked like a snow princess [...]
Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby are having a blast at Paris Fashion Week! The 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress and her boyfriend sat front row at... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared
Kaia Gerber is slaying Paris Fashion Week! The 18-year-old wowed in a red gown as she walked in the Givenchy Fashion Show on Sunday night (March 1) in Paris,... Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Gossip Department Maisie Williams & Boyfriend Reuben Selby Are Taking Paris Fashion Week by Storm! https://t.co/y2t9h7DpRK https://t.co/ptsdFi5o1r 14 minutes ago
Getaka - Know things before others do Maisie Williams & Boyfriend Reuben Selby Are Taking Paris Fashion Week by Storm! Just Jared https://t.co/PE0cvV2qyB https://t.co/HZxCn4F4xe 3 hours ago