Maisie Williams & Boyfriend Reuben Selby Are Taking Paris Fashion Week by Storm!

Just Jared Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby are the most fashion-forward couple at Paris Fashion Week! The 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress and her boyfriend sat front row at the Thom Browne Fashion Show on Sunday afternoon (March 1) in Paris, France. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Maisie Williams Maisie looked like a snow princess [...]
