Pete Buttigieg Speaks From South Bend, Confirms He’s Dropping Out to ‘Ensure We Have a New Democratic President’

Mediaite Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg returned to his hometown tonight to announce that he was ending his presidential campaign.
News video: Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House

Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House 00:36

 Pete Buttigieg was largely an unknown politician before his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

'Moment of truth:' Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race two days before Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, saying he no longer saw a chance of winning, the day after fellow...
Reuters Also reported by •IndependentFrance 24CBC.ca

Pete Buttigieg Exits US Presidential Campaign

The winner of the first Democratic party early voting contest in Iowa, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, will be dropping out of the race for the...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •The WrapPinkNewsIndependentFrance 24CBC.caSeattle Times

russellotway

RussellOtway RT @NBCNews: LIVE: Pete Buttigieg speaks from South Bend, Indiana, amid reports he will drop out of the 2020 presidential race https://t.co… 23 minutes ago

henryreinhardt

Henry Reinhardt RT @New_Narrative: Pete Buttigieg Speaks From South Bend, Confirms He’s Dropping Out to ‘Ensure We Have a New Democratic President’ https… 40 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Pete Buttigieg Speaks From South Bend, Confirms He’s Dropping Out to ‘Ensure We Have a New Democratic President’ https://t.co/R3akpgTW06 44 minutes ago

sarahrumpf

Sarah Rumpf RT @rumpfshaker: Pete Buttigieg Speaks From South Bend, Confirms He's Dropping Out to 'Ensure We Have a New Democratic President' https://t… 47 minutes ago

sarahrumpf

Sarah Rumpf RT @Mediaite: Pete Buttigieg Speaks From South Bend, Confirms He’s Dropping Out to ‘Ensure We Have a New Democratic President’ https://t.co… 47 minutes ago

rumpfshaker

Sarah Rumpf Pete Buttigieg Speaks From South Bend, Confirms He's Dropping Out to 'Ensure We Have a New Democratic President'… https://t.co/XfA7B5DfBG 48 minutes ago

rumpfshaker

Sarah Rumpf Pete Buttigieg Speaks From South Bend, Confirms He's Dropping Out to 'Ensure We Have a New Democratic President'… https://t.co/TEwTWxHlFy 1 hour ago

ValerieGuardia

Sweetpea RT @KaivanShroff: Urgent call from one of my grandpas, “what is this they’re saying that my buddy Pete Buttigieg is dropping out?!” Hones… 1 hour ago

