Katy Perry Says She & Taylor Swift 'Text A Lot' After Ending Their Feud

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Katy Perry is dishing on her friendship with Taylor Swift! The 35-year-old American Idol judge opened up about where she and the 30-year-old “The Man” singer stand after ending their feud last year. “We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” Katy shared with Stellar Magazine [...] 👓 View full article

