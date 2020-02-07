Global  

Katy Perry Says She & Taylor Swift 'Text A Lot' After Ending Their Feud

Just Jared Jr Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Katy Perry is dishing on her friendship with Taylor Swift! The 35-year-old American Idol judge opened up about where she and the 30-year-old “The Man” singer stand after ending their feud last year. “We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” Katy shared with Stellar Magazine [...]
