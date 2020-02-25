Global  

Corinne Foxx Wows Dad Jamie & The World With Her Singing In New Video

Just Jared Jr Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Corinne Foxx is showing off her singing skills! The 26-year-old Beat Shazam co-host and actress shared a new video of her singing Alicia Keys‘ part in “Empire State of Mind”, while sitting right next to her dad Jamie Foxx. Corinne‘s vocals were so good, Jamie gave her a look like, “What in the world?” and [...]
