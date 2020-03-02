Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Is 'Embarrassed and Angry' Over Season Finale

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Is 'Embarrassed and Angry' Over Season Finale

AceShowbiz Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
In the finale, which aired on Wednesday, February 26, Melissa Gorga spilled the tea that Teresa encouraged Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Joseph's hair during their fight at a boutique.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.