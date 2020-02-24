'Judge Judy' is Ending After 25 Seasons, But She Has New Show in the Works - Watch!
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Judge Judy is sadly coming to an end. During an upcoming interview on Ellen, host Judge Judy Sheindlin revealed that her hit show is coming to an end after 25 years with the upcoming 2020-2021 season. “CBS [which distributes the show] sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my [...]
Carson Kressley returns as a judge for Season 12 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." The fashion expert revealed to Page Six that he absolutely loved working with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who also appears as a guest judge this season.