Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Judge Judy' is Ending After 25 Seasons, But She Has New Show in the Works - Watch!

'Judge Judy' is Ending After 25 Seasons, But She Has New Show in the Works - Watch!

Just Jared Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Judge Judy is sadly coming to an end. During an upcoming interview on Ellen, host Judge Judy Sheindlin revealed that her hit show is coming to an end after 25 years with the upcoming 2020-2021 season. “CBS [which distributes the show] sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Page Six - Published < > Embed
News video: Carson Kressley Talks AOC Guest Judging Drag Race

Carson Kressley Talks AOC Guest Judging Drag Race 00:59

 Carson Kressley returns as a judge for Season 12 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." The fashion expert revealed to Page Six that he absolutely loved working with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who also appears as a guest judge this season.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kidding S02E08 A Seat On The Rocket [Video]Kidding S02E08 A Seat On The Rocket

Kidding 2x08 A Seat On The Rocket - Promo trailer HD - next on season 2 episode 8 Original Air Date: Mar 1, 2020 Jeff decides to start a new Pickles family while Deirdre tries to get some good PR..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published

America Ferrera Will Leave 'Superstore' At End Of Season [Video]America Ferrera Will Leave 'Superstore' At End Of Season

NBC's hit comedy "Superstore" will march on without its super star, America Ferrera. On Friday, the actress announced that she will be leaving the show after its fifth season, which ends April..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge Judy vows to fight Bernie Sanders ‘to the death’ because America is ‘perfect’

Judge Judy stood shoulder to shoulder with billionaire Mike Bloomberg as she pledged to fight Bernie Sanders’ bid for the Democratic presidential nomination....
PinkNews

'America's Got Talent': Sofia Vergara Is Tapped to Be a New Judge, Heidi Klum Returns

Heidi, who was absent in the last season of the show to serve as a judge on spin-off 'America's Got Talent: The Champions', also reveals her excitement of...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.