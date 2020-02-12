Global  

Sandra Bullock Bundles Up While Taking Her Dog for a Walk

Just Jared Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Sandra Bullock is enjoying a Sunday out with her dog! The 55-year-old Oscar winner took her dog for a walk around the neighborhood on Sunday afternoon (March 1) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sandra Bullock Sandra bundled up in a black winter coat paired with jean and black boots for [...]
