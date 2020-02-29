Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Flavor Flav Slaps Bernie Sanders With Cease and Desist for Public Enemy Usage in Campaign

Flavor Flav Slaps Bernie Sanders With Cease and Desist for Public Enemy Usage in Campaign

AceShowbiz Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
In a legal warning issued by his lawyers, the hip hop group member stresses that he 'has not endorsed any political candidate in this election cycle and any suggestion to the contrary is plainly untrue'.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after Bernie Sanders cease and desist letter

Hall of Fame Hip hop group Public Enemy is "moving forward" without Flavor Flav -- their founding member and hype man of nearly 40 years -- after the rapper sent...
FOXNews.com

Flavor Flav tells Bernie Sanders to stop promoting 'false narrative' using Public Enemy's name

Flava Flav is fighting back against Sanders after the 2020 hopeful allegedly listed his hip hop group Public Enemy as the headliner for a campaign event being...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tlc6767

Miss T RT @SandersFirmPC: (Flavor Flav!!!) Flavor Flav slaps Bernie Sanders with a cease-and-desist over Public Enemy appearance at rally https://… 7 hours ago

ChryslerReal

RealJesusChrysler Flavor Flav slaps Bernie Sanders with a cease-and-desist over Public Enemy appearance at rally https://t.co/FPvrfEmSgA 7 hours ago

Thor_JaneFoster

Thor (Jane Foster) 2020 💥🇵🇷❤️ Me @BNYC10012 Flavor Flav slaps Bernie Sanders with a cease-and-desist over Public Enemy appearance at rally https://t.co/8cfZ2jiTDI 7 hours ago

SandersFirmPC

Eric Sanders, Esq. (Flavor Flav!!!) Flavor Flav slaps Bernie Sanders with a cease-and-desist over Public Enemy appearance at rally… https://t.co/ZmhH9JYRmo 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.