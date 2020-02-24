Global  

'Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron Seen Devastated in First Photo After Mother's Passing

AceShowbiz Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The former contestant of the ABC dating reality TV series looks distraught as he's spotted dining in a Florida restaurant after news broke about his mother Andrea's death.
'Bachelorette' babe Tyler Cameron talks Hannah Brown, hints at Gigi Hadid [Video]'Bachelorette' babe Tyler Cameron talks Hannah Brown, hints at Gigi Hadid

Tyler Cameron, breakout star of "The Bachelorette" Season 15, sat down with Page Six to play a game of "Firsts and Worsts."

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 04:51Published


'Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron Looks Distraught After Mom Reportedly Dies

Tyler Cameron looks devastated in the wake of a family emergency that has reportedly claimed his mother's life. TMZ got photos of the former 'Bachelorette' star...
TMZ.com

Tyler Cameron's mother, Andrea, has died after recent 'family emergency,' report says

"Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron's mother, Andrea, has died, Us Weekly reported.
FOXNews.com

