Pete Buttigieg Gets Support From Democratic Candidates After Suspending His Campaign

Just Jared Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg‘s race for President is over. The 38-year-old former Mayor officially made the announcement on Sunday night (March 1) in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana. “At this point in the race, the best way to keep faith with those goals and ideals is to step aside and help bring our party and our [...]
Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House [Video]Pete Buttigieg Drops Out Of The Race For The White House

Pete Buttigieg was largely an unknown politician before his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.

CBS News: Buttigieg To Drop Out [Video]CBS News: Buttigieg To Drop Out

CBS News has learned Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigeg is set to drop out of the 2020 presidential race. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports

'Moment of truth:' Buttigieg drops out of Democratic race two days before Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination on Sunday, saying he no longer saw a chance of winning, the day after fellow...
Reuters

