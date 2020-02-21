Global  

'Thappad' box office collection day 3

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Taapsee Pannu starrer ‘Thappad’ may not have opened to massive figures on its first day, but over the weekend the film registered a positive growth. According to a latest report on Boxofficeidia.com, ‘Thappad’ collected in the range of Rs 6.50 crore nett on Sunday, taking its weekend total to Rs 14 crore nett. The film raked in a positive growth of 30-35% on its third day the box office. ‘Thappad’ may have initially underperformed, but managed to make it big in Mumbai and Pune circuits on Sunday.
