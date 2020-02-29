Ben Stiller to Join Cast of 'Fast and Furious 9'?

The 'Meet the Parents' star is likely to have a small role in the upcoming installment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise as he is reported due to shoot his scenes 'soon'.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Ben Stiller Denies 'Fast and Furious' Rumors Ben Stiller Denies 'Fast and Furious' Rumors 'Page Six' had previously reported that Stiller would appear in the latest installment of the action franchise, but the 54-year-old actor has taken to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:45Published 2 days ago Ben Stiller denies Fast and Furious rumours Ben Stiller has rejected reports that he is to appear in 'Fast and Furious 9', describing the rumours as "not at all true". Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:06Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ben Stiller Is Rumored to Be Joining Ninth 'Fast & Furious' Movie F9, the ninth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise, hits theaters in less than three months, but it seems they are still working on the film! Ben Stiller is...

Just Jared 5 days ago





Tweets about this