Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ben Affleck & Janina Gavankar Premiere 'The Way Back' in L.A.

Ben Affleck & Janina Gavankar Premiere 'The Way Back' in L.A.

Just Jared Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Ben Affleck and Janina Gavankar are all smiles on the black carpet at the premiere of The Way Back on Sunday (March 1) at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles. The 47-year-old actor looked handsome in a chocolate-colored suit while the 39-year-old actress donned a white dress for the premiere. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ben Affleck's new movie helped him with alcoholism battle

Ben Affleck's new movie helped him with alcoholism battle 00:49

 Ben Affleck has shared how his new movie The Way Back helped him get his life on track after tackling his long-time battle with alcoholism.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Janina Gavankar & Michaela Watkins On 'The Way Back' & Ben Affleck [Video]Janina Gavankar & Michaela Watkins On "The Way Back" & Ben Affleck

The stars of the new Ben Affleck movie talk with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about what it was like working with him and why this emotional sports drama appealed to them.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:39Published

'The Way Back': Janina Gavankar [Video]'The Way Back': Janina Gavankar

Janina Gavankar talks about working with Ben Affleck.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Affleck and Janina Gavankar at The Way Back premiere in LA

It’s been a good year for Janina Gavankar. She has a role in The Morning Show, one of the most talked-about new series of 2019 and they’re working on the...
Lainey Gossip

Jennifer Garner fought for Ben Affleck after a relapse almost ended production on The Way Back

Ben Affeck stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday as he continues to promote The Way Back. The film was directed by Gavin O’Connor who did an interview...
Lainey Gossip


Tweets about this

kasaltsundram55

sundram RT @BstOfAffleck: Ben Affleck and Janina Gavankar attend the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' " The Way Back" 01.03.2020 https://t.co/dkFp… 4 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Ben Affleck and co-star Janina Gavankar flaunt their real-life chemistry as they get close at The Way Back premiere in… 1 day ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Ben Affleck and co-star Janina Gavankar flaunt their real-life chemistry as they get close at The Way Back premiere… https://t.co/8Z5Z5CrzvZ 2 days ago

bullfrog_jerry

Jeremy Bullfrog Ben Affleck and co-star Janina Gavankar flaunt their real-life chemistry at The Way Back premiere | Daily Mail Onli… https://t.co/JAV1iewwCH 2 days ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Ben Affleck and co-star Janina Gavankar flaunt their real-life chemistry as they get close at The Way Back premiere… https://t.co/ZpTHh6Lt0o 2 days ago

sweetquebecer

Josée Légaré Ben Affleck and co-star Janina Gavankar flaunt chemistry on red carpet https://t.co/2U3fRCDnKU via @DailyMailCeleb 2 days ago

DailyMailCeleb

Daily Mail Celebrity Ben Affleck and co-star Janina Gavankar flaunt their real-life chemistry as they get close at The Way Back premiere… https://t.co/1QSvhaAgH1 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.