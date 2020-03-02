Ben Affleck & Janina Gavankar Premiere 'The Way Back' in L.A.

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Ben Affleck and Janina Gavankar are all smiles on the black carpet at the premiere of The Way Back on Sunday (March 1) at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles. The 47-year-old actor looked handsome in a chocolate-colored suit while the 39-year-old actress donned a white dress for the premiere. PHOTOS: Check out the [...] 👓 View full article

