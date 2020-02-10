Global  

Sooryavanshi Trailer: Akshay Kumar promises a smashing act as police

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi's trailer is finally out. The cop drama sees Khiladi Kumar donning the police garb after a long time and man, he leaves a powerful impact right from the first scene. Sooryavanshi is director Rohit Shetty's fourth film in his ambitious cop-franchise. Action-packed films are...
Kartik & Sara's Prank, Deepika On Mahabharat, Akshay & Ajay At Mumbai Police Marathon | Top 10 News [Video]Kartik & Sara's Prank, Deepika On Mahabharat, Akshay & Ajay At Mumbai Police Marathon | Top 10 News

Kartik Aaryan Sara Ali Khan fun video while promoting Love Aaj Kal, Deepika Padukone opens up about her upcoming film Mahabharat also Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar participate in Mumbai Police Marathon are..

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn attend Maha police marathon [Video]Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn attend Maha police marathon

It turned out to be a reunion of sorts for the Bollywood policemen "Singham" and "Sooryavanshi" on Sunday as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attended the Maharashtra Police International Marathon.

Recent related news from verified sources

Five things to expect from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi trailer!

Five things to expect from Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi trailer!Cop dramas in Hindi Cinema have always attracted the fantasies of the audiences. This is one genre that can possibly amalgamate action, drama, romance, and even...
'Sooryavanshi': Akshay Kumar recalls doing helicopter stunt at 28 and now 52

Akshay Kumar's helicopter stunt is one of the highlights of Sooryavanshi trailer
