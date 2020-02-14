Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after Bernie Sanders cease and desist letter

Global  

Hall of Fame Hip hop group Public Enemy is "moving forward" without Flavor Flav -- their founding member and hype man of nearly 40 years -- after the rapper sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bernie Sanders on Friday.
