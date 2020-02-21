'Thappad' box office collection first weekend

Monday, 2 March 2020 () Taapsee Pannu's film 'Thappad' which opened at Rs 2.75 crore witnessed a good growth over the weekend which helped it reach a steady total of Rs 13.75 crore. According to the latest Box Office India report, the film saw a 70% plus rise in its collections on Saturday which was followed by another 30% on Sunday.
Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” materialized at the top of box office charts over the weekend. According to Reuters, the flick debuted to $29 million in North America. Starring 'The Handmaid's Tale' Elizabeth Moss, “The Invisible Man” is Universal’s latest attempt to remake...