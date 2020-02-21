Global  

'Thappad' box office collection first weekend

IndiaTimes Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Taapsee Pannu's film 'Thappad' which opened at Rs 2.75 crore witnessed a good growth over the weekend which helped it reach a steady total of Rs 13.75 crore. According to the latest Box Office India report, the film saw a 70% plus rise in its collections on Saturday which was followed by another 30% on Sunday.
