'Thappad' box office collection first weekend

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Taapsee Pannu's film 'Thappad' which opened at Rs 2.75 crore witnessed a good growth over the weekend which helped it reach a steady total of Rs 13.75 crore. According to the latest Box Office India report, the film saw a 70% plus rise in its collections on Saturday which was followed by another 30% on Sunday. 👓 View full article

