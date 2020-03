Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Ivanka Trump visited India last week, along with husband Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. She posted several glimpses from her trip on social media and meme makers got to work, using photo shop to add themselves into her pictures. One of the clicks saw Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee posing with Ivanka at the Taj Mahal and replying to the same she shared, “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people...I made many new friends!!!”. 👓 View full article