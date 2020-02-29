Global  

Flavor Flav fired by Public Enemy after he refused to back Bernie Sanders

Independent Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Hype man jettisoned after 37 years with hip hop group
 Rap veteran Flavor Flav has fired off a cease-and-desist notice to U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders to quit using Public Enemy's name and his likeness in campaign propaganda.

Recent related news from verified sources

Flavor Flav Blasts Bernie Sanders LA Rally: ‘There Is No Public Enemy Without Flavor Flav’

With Public Enemy slated to perform at a *Bernie Sanders* rally on Sunday (March 1) in Los Angeles, founding member Flavor Flav is accusing the Vermont Senator...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comAceShowbizTIME

Chuck D Threatens To Throw Flavor Flav Out Of Public Enemy

Chuck D Threatens To Throw Flavor Flav Out Of Public EnemyFollowing the rapper's criticism of Bernie Sanders... *Chuck D* has threatened to throw *Flavor Flav* out of *Public Enemy* following the rapper's criticism...
Clash Also reported by •BBC NewsHipHopDX

