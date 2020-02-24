Global  

When Diljit Dosanjh met Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal, but with a difference!

Monday, 2 March 2020
Looks like Diljit Dosanjh is now crushing on Ivanka Trump. The actor-singer's admiration for Kylie Jenner, Gal Gadot and Dua Lipa is well known. He often comments on their social media posts and hopes for a reply. Yesterday, he photoshopped himself sitting next to Donald Trump's daughter at the Taj Mahal.

He wrote in Punjabi...
News video: Diljit Dosanjh photoshops himself with Ivanka Trump

Diljit Dosanjh photoshops himself with Ivanka Trump 00:55

 Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh hilariously photoshopped himself in a picture of Ivanka Trump posing in front of the Taj Mahal.

