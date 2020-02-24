When Diljit Dosanjh met Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal, but with a difference!
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Looks like Diljit Dosanjh is now crushing on Ivanka Trump. The actor-singer's admiration for Kylie Jenner, Gal Gadot and Dua Lipa is well known. He often comments on their social media posts and hopes for a reply. Yesterday, he photoshopped himself sitting next to Donald Trump's daughter at the Taj Mahal.
US President Donald Trump was accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Ram Nath Kovind, his wife and PM Modi received US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. ...
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:39Published
*New Delhi:* US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump went desi on the second day of their India visit and sported a pure silk sherwani from Indian... Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews •IndiaTimes