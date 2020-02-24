When Diljit Dosanjh met Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump at the Taj Mahal, but with a difference!

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Looks like Diljit Dosanjh is now crushing on Ivanka Trump. The actor-singer's admiration for Kylie Jenner, Gal Gadot and Dua Lipa is well known. He often comments on their social media posts and hopes for a reply. Yesterday, he photoshopped himself sitting next to Donald Trump's daughter at the Taj Mahal.



He wrote in Punjabi... 👓 View full article

