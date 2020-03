Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the hottest couples of B-town, spent Sunday evening together as the duo was clicked in Bandra while stepping out of a popular eatery in the suburban area. While all of their social media PDA and public appearances tend to make headlines, Arjun and Malaika's Insta-stories too became the talk... Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the hottest couples of B-town, spent Sunday evening together as the duo was clicked in Bandra while stepping out of a popular eatery in the suburban area. While all of their social media PDA and public appearances tend to make headlines, Arjun and Malaika's Insta-stories too became the talk 👓 View full article