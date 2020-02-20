Ayesha Shroff shares a childhood picture of Tiger Shroff on his birthday, posts an emotional note!
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Tiger Shroff is currently built like a tank and has a body of steel and ribs of iron. It's his 30th birthday today and he has the massively anticipated Baaghi 3 coming up on March 6. He may have had the most inspiring physical transformation in Bollywood, even he couldn't have escaped the cuteness of infancy.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayesha Shroff shared a cute childhood picture of Tiger Shroff along with a heartfelt wish on his special day. In the picture,... IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA •Mid-Day