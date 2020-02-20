Ayesha Shroff shares a childhood picture of Tiger Shroff on his birthday, posts an emotional note!

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tiger Shroff is currently built like a tank and has a body of steel and ribs of iron. It's his 30th birthday today and he has the massively anticipated Baaghi 3 coming up on March 6. He may have had the most inspiring physical transformation in Bollywood, even he couldn't have escaped the cuteness of infancy.



Mother Ayesha... 👓 View full article

