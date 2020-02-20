Global  

Ayesha Shroff shares a childhood picture of Tiger Shroff on his birthday, posts an emotional note!

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Tiger Shroff is currently built like a tank and has a body of steel and ribs of iron. It's his 30th birthday today and he has the massively anticipated Baaghi 3 coming up on March 6. He may have had the most inspiring physical transformation in Bollywood, even he couldn't have escaped the cuteness of infancy.

Mother Ayesha...
Ayesha's sweetest birthday wish for Tiger

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayesha Shroff shared a cute childhood picture of Tiger Shroff along with a heartfelt wish on his special day. In the picture,...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAMid-Day

#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff: Mom Ayesha Shroff shares an unseen childhood pic of the Baaghi 3 star, calls him 'the best son'

Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Baaghi 3 along with Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in key roles and is set to hit...
Bollywood Life

