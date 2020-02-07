Global  

Megan Thee Stallion Says Label Won't Let Her Release New Music

Clash Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
*Megan Thee Stallion* has claimed that her label 1501 Entertainment is preventing her from releasing new music.

The rapper hosted an Instagram Live session over the weekend, and touched on her current situation.

Recently signing a management deal with Roc Nation, Megan then attempted to re-negotiate her deal with 1501.

The label seemingly won't allow this, and - the rapper claims - are now preventing her from releasing new music.

“Soon as I said, ‘I want to renegotiate my contract,’ everything went left,” she said. “It just all went bad. It all went left. So now they’re tellin’ a bitch that she can’t drop no music.”

Watch a clip below.



Megan Thee Stallion says that 1501 isn’t letting her drop new music due to her requesting to renegotiate her contract. pic.twitter.com/4Uz5vXwmD0

— Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) March 1, 2020

Related: *Swerving And Breaking The Law - Clash Meets Megan Thee Stallion*

