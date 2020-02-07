Megan Thee Stallion Says Label Won't Let Her Release New Music

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

1501 Entertainment is blocking new releases, she claims...



*Megan Thee Stallion* has claimed that her label 1501 Entertainment is preventing her from releasing new music.



The rapper hosted an Instagram Live session over the weekend, and touched on her current situation.



Recently signing a management deal with Roc Nation, Megan then attempted to re-negotiate her deal with 1501.



The label seemingly won't allow this, and - the rapper claims - are now preventing her from releasing new music.



“Soon as I said, ‘I want to renegotiate my contract,’ everything went left,” she said. “It just all went bad. It all went left. So now they’re tellin’ a bitch that she can’t drop no music.”



Watch a clip below.







Megan Thee Stallion says that 1501 isn’t letting her drop new music due to her requesting to renegotiate her contract. pic.twitter.com/4Uz5vXwmD0



— Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) March 1, 2020



Related: *Swerving And Breaking The Law - Clash Meets Megan Thee Stallion*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

1501 Entertainment is blocking new releases, she claims...*Megan Thee Stallion* has claimed that her label 1501 Entertainment is preventing her from releasing new music.The rapper hosted an Instagram Live session over the weekend, and touched on her current situation.Recently signing a management deal with Roc Nation, Megan then attempted to re-negotiate her deal with 1501.The label seemingly won't allow this, and - the rapper claims - are now preventing her from releasing new music.“Soon as I said, ‘I want to renegotiate my contract,’ everything went left,” she said. “It just all went bad. It all went left. So now they’re tellin’ a bitch that she can’t drop no music.”Watch a clip below.Megan Thee Stallion says that 1501 isn’t letting her drop new music due to her requesting to renegotiate her contract. pic.twitter.com/4Uz5vXwmD0— Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) March 1, 2020Related: *Swerving And Breaking The Law - Clash Meets Megan Thee Stallion*Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

