Joe Lycett changes name

Express and Star Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Birmingham comedian Joe Lycett has legally changed his name in a jibe against German luxury designer Hugo Boss.
Comedian Joe Lycett changes name to Hugo Boss in support of Swansea's Boss Brewing

Comedian Joe Lycett changes name to Hugo Boss in support of Swansea's Boss BrewingJoe Lycett changed his name to Hugo Boss after the fashion giant was involved in a legal battle with the brewery
Wales Online

davesnewscom

Dave's News Joe Lycett: Comedian changes his name to Hugo Boss https://t.co/qqtp76I8eb… https://t.co/iYiNchdkF1 25 seconds ago

PABHERE

PABHERE BBC News - Comedian Joe Lycett changes his name to Hugo Boss https://t.co/lF2X9qGbI4 26 seconds ago

TeasetoPlease

Master James This I never knew I’ll never buy anything from Hugo Boss again Comedian Joe Lycett changes his name to Hugo Boss… https://t.co/hdU9o1h6Ha 1 minute ago

freeradionews

Free Radio News #Birmingham comedian Joe Lycett has changed his name to Hugo Boss. https://t.co/MHWDodkNjo 3 minutes ago

WhiteRoseAccs

WhiteRoseAccountants New post: Comedian Joe Lycett changes his name to Hugo Boss https://t.co/HI3XYSGt0d 4 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Comedian Joe Lycett changes his name to Hugo Boss https://t.co/IKZIIuW8Xi https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/VbB3xT1L99 4 minutes ago

Worldnews_Media

World News Comedian Joe Lycett changes his name to Hugo Boss https://t.co/qGtpCG4CxI https://t.co/xRTEgy2zYN 4 minutes ago

martianronnie

Ron Smith Comedian Joe Lycett changes his name to Hugo Boss https://t.co/ty7cGr2LAo 4 minutes ago

