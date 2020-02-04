Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of blocking her new music

Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of blocking her new music

ContactMusic Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of blocking her new music

Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of blocking her new music 01:12

 Megan The Stallion has claimed she is being blocked from releasing new music by her label 1501.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion Sets the Record Straight on G-Eazy Dating Rumors | Billboard News [Video]Megan Thee Stallion Sets the Record Straight on G-Eazy Dating Rumors | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter on Tuesday (Feb. 4) to comment.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:06Published

Chris Brown's lawyers want to drop the R&B star as a client [Video]Chris Brown's lawyers want to drop the R&B star as a client

Chris Brown has been handed a new legal woe - his lawyers want to drop him as a client.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Label Won't Let Her Release New Music

Megan Thee Stallion says a simple request to renegotiate her contract turned into a stalemate that's keeping a lid on any new tunes. The rapper took to IG Live...
TMZ.com

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Her Label's Blocking New Music Over Contract Renegotiation Attempt

She's started #FREEMEG and #FREETHEESTALLION hashtags on social media.
HipHopDX


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of blocking her new music #MeganTheeStallion #CelebrityNews #Music… https://t.co/3ERKZZPcTH 2 hours ago

Sugarmedown

Sugarmedown Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of preventing her from releasing new music https://t.co/LfgfehdtBp 2 hours ago

CinemaNews24

CINEMANEW24.COM Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of preventing her from releasing new music – Music News… https://t.co/QcrwTQ0KaB 3 hours ago

gen21argentina

gen21 Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of preventing her from releasing new music Executives from 1501 have yet t… https://t.co/5MHuj7xYdf 3 hours ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of preventing her from releasing new music - Executives from 1501 have yet… https://t.co/cMKpeO7ns8 3 hours ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of preventing her from releasing new music - https://t.co/q2dYUwdinM 4 hours ago

urhitsradio

urhitsradio news Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of preventing her from releasing new music - Executives from 1501 hav… https://t.co/QIyAvjT0dR 4 hours ago

rileycamrynfan

Riley Camryn fan account Megan Thee Stallion accuses record label of preventing her from releasing new music https://t.co/kGCORth5Fe… https://t.co/OYfvCmuDNK 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.