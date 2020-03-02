Global  

Rohit Shetty: What is happening in Delhi or the country is a serious issue

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's next film, the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavashi, talks of terror strikes and Hindu-Muslim harmony. The filmmaker asks people to stay calm in the face of communal tension in the wake of the ongoing unrest in Delhi, urging fans not to spread panic and rumours without adequate knowledge of ground...
Recent related news from verified sources

Rohit Shetty on Delhi violence: We all should stay silent about this for a few days

As you might be aware, communal violence in northeast Delhi last week has left 42 dead and over 200 injured. Rohit Shetty asked people to remain silent on the...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA

