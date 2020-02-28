Justin Bieber's Birthday Celebrations Continue With Movie Night Alongside Hailey Bieber

Photos and videos from Justin Bieber's birthday bash have now made their way onto social networking sites that show the singer packing on the PDA with his wife...

You Better Belieb It! It's Justin Bieber's Birthday, So Celebrate With His Best Music Videos We can't belieb that today is Justin Bieber's birthday! The "Baby" singer is turning 26 years old after a huge year of personal and professional success,...

E! Online 20 hours ago



