Paris Fashion Week: Deepika Padukone to skip the event due to the Coronavirus

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Actress Deepika Padukone has called off her plans to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week owing to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The actress was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show at the Paris Fashion Week, which is due to run till March 3. The actress had to cancel her trip due to the...
