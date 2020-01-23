Artemis Fowl: The first look of this Disney adventure will blow you away!

Global  

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
What happens when fairy tales meet science fiction? Disney's first look at the thrilling, spellbinding and an invigorating adventure of Artemis Fowl is here to leave you in awe. Bringing the story of a 12-year-old genius who seeks to find his mysteriously disappeared father, this film is based on the popular book by Eoin...
 Disney’s Artemis Fowl Movie Trailer HD Remember the name. It’s Fowl. #ArtemisFowl. Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of...

