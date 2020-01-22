Global  

Vakeel Saab: Meet Pawan Kalyan as the lawyer in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink

Mid-Day Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
After Amitabh Bachchan in Pink and Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai, it's time to see Pawan Kalyan as the lawyer with a bipolar disorder in Vakeel Saab! Apart from the fact that both Ajith Kumar and Pawan Kalyan's films are the remakes of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, the other common factor between the films is that both have been...
