Vakeel Saab: Meet Pawan Kalyan as the lawyer in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink
Monday, 2 March 2020 () After Amitabh Bachchan in Pink and Ajith Kumar in Nerkonda Paarvai, it's time to see Pawan Kalyan as the lawyer with a bipolar disorder in Vakeel Saab! Apart from the fact that both Ajith Kumar and Pawan Kalyan's films are the remakes of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, the other common factor between the films is that both have been...
After sharing the first official poster of his upcoming film "Jhund" megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared the teaser of the film. In the movie, Amitabh will portray the role of Vijay Barse who..