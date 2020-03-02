New York City Has Its First Case of Coronavirus

Brotha K 🇺🇸The Best Is Yet To Come 🇺🇸 RT @MAGA2ARIGHTS: First case of coronavirus confirmed in New York City. I trust my President to keep us safe, Cuomo and Deblasio, not in… 12 seconds ago

Old Soul RT @JackPosobiec: First case of coronavirus confirmed in New York City https://t.co/4Ip6L6GUCb 2 minutes ago

Jesse McKinley Coming up: @NYGovCuomo, @BilldeBlasio to brief public on #coronavirus. The city/state got its first confirmd case… https://t.co/S8W93BpC3I 2 minutes ago

PJ First case of coronavirus hits New York City; Florida and Rhode Island report activity https://t.co/55dD3hggGS 3 minutes ago

Cherrin Coronavirus live updates: New York City confirms first case, Europe raises risk level https://t.co/6Q7CIsFcS2 4 minutes ago

TWEET THIEF RT @DailyMail: Panic buying hits New York City as anxious shoppers stock up on food and medical supplies after first confirmed coronavirus… 4 minutes ago

Richard Lazzara The Richard Lazzara Daily First case of coronavirus confirmed in New York City https://t.co/W5jwHNxQr2, see more https://t.co/Sp9fSJI1Hx 8 minutes ago