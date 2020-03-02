Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > New York City Has Its First Case of Coronavirus

New York City Has Its First Case of Coronavirus

Mediaite Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
New York governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed on Monday that the coronavirus has reached New York City.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In NYC

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In NYC 02:28

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a New York City resident tested positive for the virus after traveling abroad. CBS2's Reena Roy has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City [Video]First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed a woman returning from Iran tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday. The patient is currently isolated in her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Washington State Confirms Second Death In U.S. Due To Coronavirus [Video]Washington State Confirms Second Death In U.S. Due To Coronavirus

Health officials in Washington state said on Sunday a second person infected with the coronavirus had died there. The news comes as New York’s governor said his state confirmed its first case of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eye Opener: Two U.S. deaths linked to coronavirus

Two coronavirus patients die in Washington state, and New York City reports its first case. Also, the race for the Democratic nomination shifts with Pete...
CBS News Also reported by •ReutersJerusalem PostThe Verge

Meghan Markle Reported to Make Red Carpet Debut at Met Gala After Royal Exit

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly set to appear at the annual fundraising gala in New York City for her 'first Hollywood appearance' after she and Prince Harry...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

KessenaO

Brotha K 🇺🇸The Best Is Yet To Come 🇺🇸 RT @MAGA2ARIGHTS: First case of coronavirus confirmed in New York City. I trust my President to keep us safe, Cuomo and Deblasio, not in… 12 seconds ago

DarksideGhost

Old Soul RT @JackPosobiec: First case of coronavirus confirmed in New York City https://t.co/4Ip6L6GUCb 2 minutes ago

jessemckinley

Jesse McKinley Coming up: @NYGovCuomo, @BilldeBlasio to brief public on #coronavirus. The city/state got its first confirmd case… https://t.co/S8W93BpC3I 2 minutes ago

Pamjd219

PJ First case of coronavirus hits New York City; Florida and Rhode Island report activity https://t.co/55dD3hggGS 3 minutes ago

CherrinLee

Cherrin Coronavirus live updates: New York City confirms first case, Europe raises risk level https://t.co/6Q7CIsFcS2 4 minutes ago

Jogo_5

TWEET THIEF RT @DailyMail: Panic buying hits New York City as anxious shoppers stock up on food and medical supplies after first confirmed coronavirus… 4 minutes ago

shankargallery

Richard Lazzara The Richard Lazzara Daily First case of coronavirus confirmed in New York City https://t.co/W5jwHNxQr2, see more https://t.co/Sp9fSJI1Hx 8 minutes ago

cbenavidesTV

Cristian Benavides On day following announcement of first coronavirus case in New York City, my local pharmacy has run out of hand san… https://t.co/atFsWtJ1hp 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.