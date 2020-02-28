Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' horse riding pictures are sheer magic!

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were spotted riding recently. Nick took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their vacation. They enjoyed a romantic outing on Sunday as they hit the beach in Carpinteria, California on horseback.



In one photograph, with their cowboy hats on, Nick is seen... 👓 View full article

