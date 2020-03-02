Global  

Panic Over: Peter Andre Defies Coronavirus To Give Out Hugs

Clash Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Panic Over: Peter Andre Defies Coronavirus To Give Out HugsRecent sign seems to be a viral fake...

Coronavirus has already caused some apocalyptic headlines.

Causing enormous disruption in China, it has since spread globally, impacting on everything from Serie A football to the Six Nations tournament.

In a bizarre twist *Peter Andre* found himself at the centre of a viral storm, when a sign from one of his events emerged online.

The note from Southampton's Central Hall warned fans not to have "any physical contact" with Peter Andre, to help combat the spread of coronavirus.



Woooaahooahoohoahoooh, mysterious girl I want you to maintain your fucking distance pic.twitter.com/EJwIIyhLqI

— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 2, 2020

Peter Ande himself has stepped in, however, to dismiss these reports, insisting: "People were saying to me that they had been told not to touch me and that there were signs.I thought they were joking. Brilliant. I am now officially a diva without being a diva..."



Ok this must be a wind up because I hugged Everyone I met. People were saying to me that they had been told not to touch me and that there were signs.I thought they were joking. Brilliant. I am now officially a diva without being a diva .On a serious note though don’t touch me  pic.twitter.com/uLm1HeM7Re

— Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) March 2, 2020

Remember folks: stay safe when hugging Peter Andre.

