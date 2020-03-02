Panic Over: Peter Andre Defies Coronavirus To Give Out Hugs Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Recent sign seems to be a viral fake...



Coronavirus has already caused some apocalyptic headlines.



Causing enormous disruption in China, it has since spread globally, impacting on everything from Serie A football to the Six Nations tournament.



In a bizarre twist *Peter Andre* found himself at the centre of a viral storm, when a sign from one of his events emerged online.



The note from Southampton's Central Hall warned fans not to have "any physical contact" with Peter Andre, to help combat the spread of







Woooaahooahoohoahoooh, mysterious girl I want you to maintain your fucking distance pic.twitter.com/EJwIIyhLqI



— James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 2, 2020



Peter Ande himself has stepped in, however, to dismiss these reports, insisting: "People were saying to me that they had been told not to touch me and that there were signs.I thought they were joking. Brilliant. I am now officially a diva without being a diva..."







Ok this must be a wind up because I hugged Everyone I met. People were saying to me that they had been told not to touch me and that there were signs.I thought they were joking. Brilliant. I am now officially a diva without being a diva .On a serious note though don’t touch me pic.twitter.com/uLm1HeM7Re



— Peter Andre (@MrPeterAndre) March 2, 2020



Remember folks: stay safe when hugging Peter Andre.



