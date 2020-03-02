Global  

Taylor Tomlinson Wiki: Facts about the Comedian Having a "Quarter-Life Crisis" on Netflix

Age is just a number, Taylor Tomlinson proves. She is young, but she has spent a decade making people laugh. The comedian now joins Netflix’s rib-tickling lineup of comedians with her first hour-long stand-up special, Quarter-Life Crisis, premiering on March 3. Tomlinson pokes fun at the twenties age group, and became instantly relatable to Internet users […]

 Now halfway through her twenties, Taylor Tomlinson is ready to leave her mistakes behind her. Following her Netflix debut on "The Comedy Lineup: Part 1" Taylor divulges the lessons she's learned in her first hour-long comedy special, "Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis." In it, Taylor talks about...

The stand-up comedian talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new comedy special and explains how her 20's have shaped her comedy.

Stand-up comic Taylor Tomlinson gets into her Netflix comedy special, "Quarter-Life Crisis," and explains how she tackles misconceptions about young age.BUILD is a live interview series like no..

