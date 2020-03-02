Taylor Tomlinson Wiki: Facts about the Comedian Having a “Quarter-Life Crisis” on Netflix
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Age is just a number, Taylor Tomlinson proves. She is young, but she has spent a decade making people laugh. The comedian now joins Netflix’s rib-tickling lineup of comedians with her first hour-long stand-up special, Quarter-Life Crisis, premiering on March 3. Tomlinson pokes fun at the twenties age group, and became instantly relatable to Internet users […]
Now halfway through her twenties, Taylor Tomlinson is ready to leave her mistakes behind her. Following her Netflix debut on "The Comedy Lineup: Part 1" Taylor divulges the lessons she's learned in her first hour-long comedy special, "Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis." In it, Taylor talks about...