60 Minutes Under Fire for Interview With Eddie Gallagher: ‘This is a War Criminal’

Mediaite Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
60 Minutes Under Fire for Interview With Eddie Gallagher: ‘This is a War Criminal’CBS News' 60 Minutes came under fire on Sunday for airing an interview on retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was charged with allegedly stabbing an ISIS teenager to death and posing for a photo with his severed head before President Donald Trump personally intervened on Gallagher's behalf.
