60 Minutes Under Fire for Interview With Eddie Gallagher: ‘This is a War Criminal’ Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CBS News' 60 Minutes came under fire on Sunday for airing an interview on retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was charged with allegedly stabbing an ISIS teenager to death and posing for a photo with his severed head before President Donald Trump personally intervened on Gallagher's behalf. CBS News' 60 Minutes came under fire on Sunday for airing an interview on retired Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was charged with allegedly stabbing an ISIS teenager to death and posing for a photo with his severed head before President Donald Trump personally intervened on Gallagher's behalf. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Mike Bloomberg, The Trial of Eddie Gallagher, Array of Hope Mike Bloomberg talks with 60 Minutes about the issues facing the country and what he offers to voters; Then, Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher says he didn't kill an...

CBS News 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Frank 60 Minutes Under Fire for Interview With Eddie Gallagher: ‘This is a War Criminal’ https://t.co/nxmRdG5N5O #SmartNews 1 minute ago 💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 60 #Minutes came under #Fire on Sunday for airing a segment on retired Navy SEAL #Eddie #Gallagher, who was charged… https://t.co/ycML0cZUvC 1 hour ago