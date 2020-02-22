Global  

Justin Bieber Cozies Up to Wife Hailey on His Birthday!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Justin Bieber is keeping close to wife Hailey on his birthday! The 26-year-old singer helped the 23-year-old model out of their van as they arrived at a spa on Sunday afternoon (March 1) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber Justin kept things bright and colorful in gold sweats while [...]
