Watch: Lil Dicky Names 10 Things He Needs Everyday

SOHH Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Watch: Lil Dicky Names 10 Things He Needs EverydayRap entertainer Lil Dicky has big travel essentials. This week, the 31-year-old revealed 10 things he must have. From a reliable blanket to his daily headphones, Dicky doesn’t hold back. Watch and comment below!

News video: 10 Things Lil Dicky Can't Live Without

10 Things Lil Dicky Can't Live Without 10:51

 There are a few things that Lil Dicky can't live without when he hits the road. From his blanket to his white noise machine, these are Lil Dicky's travel essentials. DAVE premieres Wednesday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and the March 5 on FX on Hulu.

