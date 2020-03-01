Global  

BREAKING: Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of 2020 Race

Mediaite Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
BREAKING: Amy Klobuchar Drops Out of 2020 RaceSen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) dropped out of the 2020 race on Monday, just one day before Super Tuesday.
News video: Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race 01:04

 The Minnesota senator is ending her bid for the White House.

Amy Klobuchar Withdraws From Presidential Race [Video]Amy Klobuchar Withdraws From Presidential Race

Senator Amy Klobuchar has dropped out of the presidential race mere hours before Super Tuesday.

Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar To Campaign In Denver [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar To Campaign In Denver

She'll visit Denver voters on Monday, the day before Super Tuesday.

Amy Klobuchar drops out of the Democratic race, will endorse Joe Biden

The field of Democratic presidential candidates is contracting rapidly, with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar the latest to drop out of the race.
The Age Also reported by •NYTimes.com Reuters

Super Tuesday race tightens in Amy Klobuchar’s Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has a shot to deliver an embarrassing blow to Amy Klobuchar in the moderate senator’s home state on Super Tuesday,...
Seattle Times

