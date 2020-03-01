Global  

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Explains What Joe Biden Needs on Tuesday to Take on Bernie Sanders

Mediaite Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
NBC News National Political Reporter Steve Kornacki explained on Sunday evening what 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden would have to achieve on Super Tuesday to have a fighting chance against fellow candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
News video: Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary

Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary 00:32

 According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders decisively for his first victory of the 2020 election campaign. Biden’s bid has been gaining steam after...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buttigieg Mulls Endorsing Joe Biden [Video]Buttigieg Mulls Endorsing Joe Biden

The Daily News reports that Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering endorsing Joe Biden for president Monday. The endorsement would come after talking to former President Obama about his bombshell..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published

Buttigieg's Sudden Drop Out Reshaping Race As Super Tuesday Quickly Approaches [Video]Buttigieg's Sudden Drop Out Reshaping Race As Super Tuesday Quickly Approaches

With Super Tuesday right around the corner, Pete Buttigieg's sudden drop out of the presidential race is rapidly reshaping the playing field. Joe Vazquez reports. (3-1-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:31Published


