CNN’s Begala: Trump Put Pence in Charge of the Coronavirus to ‘Throw Him Under the Bus,’ Replace Him With Nikki Haley
Monday, 2 March 2020 () CNN's *Paul Begala* called it a "certainty" that President *Donald Trump* will replace Vice President *Mike Pence* with former United Nations ambassador *Nikki Haley* as his 2020 running mate.
On Sunday, President Trump said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival in the U.S. According to Reuters, his Twitter announcement comes one day after the first coronavirus death was reported in the U.S., in Washington State. 68 cases in...