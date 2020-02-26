Global  

CNN's Begala: Trump Put Pence in Charge of the Coronavirus to 'Throw Him Under the Bus,' Replace Him With Nikki Haley

Mediaite Monday, 2 March 2020
CNN's *Paul Begala* called it a "certainty" that President *Donald Trump* will replace Vice President *Mike Pence* with former United Nations ambassador *Nikki Haley* as his 2020 running mate.
News video: Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death

Trump: U.S. Will Screen Travelers Due To U.S. Coronavirus Death 00:35

 On Sunday, President Trump said travelers from countries at high risk of coronavirus would be screened before boarding and upon arrival in the U.S. According to Reuters, his Twitter announcement comes one day after the first coronavirus death was reported in the U.S., in Washington State. 68 cases in...

CNN Analyst Predicts Trump Will Dump Pence [Video]CNN Analyst Predicts Trump Will Dump Pence

During a panel at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, CNN political analyst Paul Begala predicted that President Donald Trump will name a new vice president by July.

Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low [Video]Pence: 15,000 Coronavirus Testing Kits Released But Risk Still Low

On Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence announced the release of 15,000 coronavirus testing kits. The VP, who was tapped by President Trump to lead the coronavirus efforts in the U.S., said that the..

Trump says Pence will be in charge of coronavirus response

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence will be in charge of the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump Puts Vice President Pence In Charge Of Coronavirus Response

President Trump held a press conference Wednesday evening where he designated Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the adminstration's coronavirus response.
