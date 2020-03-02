Buttigieg Reportedly Following Klobuchar With Plan to Endorse Biden Ahead of Super Tuesday
Monday, 2 March 2020 (
1 hour ago)
If it wasn't clear enough already that *Joe Biden* is expected to be the big beneficiary of *Amy Klobuchar* and *Pete Buttigieg* dropping out, both are planning to endorse him.
Recent related videos from verified sources
Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race
Amy Klobuchar Drops out
of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials
announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision
to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday
and..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published 2 hours ago
'I felt sorry' for Buttigieg, Klobuchar: Bloomberg
Billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who makes his first appearance on primary ballots in Super Tuesday states, said on Monday that he talked to his former rivals Senator Amy Klobuchar and..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:01 Published 8 minutes ago
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this