Buttigieg Reportedly Following Klobuchar With Plan to Endorse Biden Ahead of Super Tuesday

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

If it wasn't clear enough already that *Joe Biden* is expected to be the big beneficiary of *Amy Klobuchar* and *Pete Buttigieg* dropping out, both are planning to endorse him. If it wasn't clear enough already that *Joe Biden* is expected to be the big beneficiary of *Amy Klobuchar* and *Pete Buttigieg* dropping out, both are planning to endorse him. 👓 View full article

