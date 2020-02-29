Harry Styles Answers This Adele Question After the Two Vacationed Together
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Early in the New Year, Adele and Harry Styles were seen on vacation together! Fans went wild that perhaps the pair were hanging out after collaborating together on new music. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Harry Styles Well, Harry went on the Howard Stern Show and was asked just that. “I feel like [...]
Harry Styles performed in a secret show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York. According to the HuffPost, while being interviewed at the show, Styles gushed over Lizzo. He said:“She has this infectious positivity that I think is so important.” Styles said she’s...