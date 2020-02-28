Global  

See the Sheriff Department's Statement Over Kobe Bryant Crash Photo Allegations

Just Jared Monday, 2 March 2020
Over the weekend, Vanessa Bryant released a statement responding to the allegations that the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shared photos from the crash scene where her husband Kobe Bryant, daughter Gigi, and 7 others died in a helicopter accident. In response to these allegations, the department said they were “deeply disturbed at the thought [...]
News video: Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene

Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene 01:34

 Vanessa Bryant 'Devastated' That Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Crash Scene Kobe Bryant's widow is "absolutely devastated" by the allegations, according to her lawyer, Gary Robb. A public safety source said the photos showed the helicopter crash scene and victims' remains, according to The Los...

Kobe Bryant's widow 'devastated' by 'deplorable' d*ath scene photos scandal [Video]Kobe Bryant's widow 'devastated' by 'deplorable' d*ath scene photos scandal

An attorney for Kobe Bryant's widow has slammed the alleged dissemination of the basketball icon's d*ath scene photos among Los Angeles authorities as "inexcusable and deplorable" behaviour.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

LA County Sheriff, Fire Investigating Allegations Of Deputies Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos [Video]LA County Sheriff, Fire Investigating Allegations Of Deputies Sharing Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

The LA County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department said they are investigating the allegations that deputies and first responders shared gruesome photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:43Published


Kobe Bryant crash: Probe launched into whether deputies shared graphic photos of remains

The L.A. sheriff's department is investigating whether deputies may have shared graphic photos of human remains from the crash that killed Kobe Bryant  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TMZ.comDaily StarHNGN

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa 'devastated' by allegations that helicopter crash photos were shared

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa 'devastated' by allegations that helicopter crash photos were sharedKobe Bryant's widow Vanessa is "absolutely devastated" following reports deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where the NBA star, his...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •ContactMusicJust JaredbizjournalsHNGN

