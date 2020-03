Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Hollywood heavyweight Ben Affleck has a powerful and emotional new movie on deck. In celebration of The Way Back arriving in theaters Friday, SOHH readers have the chance to see the new drama for free in select cities. Locate your preferred location below and redeem your tix before they’re gone. Ben Affleck’s The Way Back […]



The post Here’s Your Free Tix For Ben Affleck’s THE WAY BACK Movie appeared first on . Hollywood heavyweight Ben Affleck has a powerful and emotional new movie on deck. In celebration of The Way Back arriving in theaters Friday, SOHH readers have the chance to see the new drama for free in select cities. Locate your preferred location below and redeem your tix before they’re gone. Ben Affleck’s The Way Back […]The post Here’s Your Free Tix For Ben Affleck’s THE WAY BACK Movie appeared first on . 👓 View full article