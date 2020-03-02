Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Timothy Hutton Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in 1983

Timothy Hutton Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in 1983

Just Jared Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Timothy Hutton, the Oscar-winning star of the movie Ordinary People, is being accused of raping a girl when she was just 14-years-old. He denies that this ever happened. Sera Johnston, a former Canadian model, says that Hutton raped her in his Vancouver hotel room back in 1983 while he was filming the movie Iceman. She [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NOFEAR46966259

fearless LOVE RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: BREAKING: Oscar winning actor Timothy Hutton accused of raping 14 year old child. Hollywood royalty Plying minors wit… 3 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.