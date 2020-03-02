Global  

Sony Music Slams Cox Communications’ Challenge to $1B Piracy Verdict

Billboard.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Sony Music Entertainment says Cox Communications deserves to pay the $1 billion jury verdict levied against them in December for facilitating a “massive scale” piracy scheme, according to a new court motion filed (Feb. 28). The motion was lodged in response to Cox’s request on Jan. 31 asking a judge to either grant them a…
