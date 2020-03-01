North West Closes Out Kanye West's Paris Fashion Show with a Performance!
Monday, 2 March 2020 () North West just stole the show at dad Kanye West‘s fashion show! The 6-year-old daughter of the 42-year-old rapper/singer and Kim Kardashian closed out the Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show with a performance on Monday (March 2) in Paris, France. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of North West After the models walked the runway, [...]
British designer Stella McCartney presented on Monday (March 2) her snug and elegant looks for next winter with a playful twist, as animal mascots including a big white bunny joined models on the runway at the Paris fashion show.
British designer Stella McCartney presented on Monday her snug and elegant looks for next winter with a playful twist, as animal mascots including a big white... Reuters India Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •TMZ.com
