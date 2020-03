Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Sad news for fans of Emily Osment and Brittany Snow‘s show Almost Family. Fox has decided to cancel the series, which also starred Megalyn Echikunwoke and Timothy Hutton, after only one season, THR reports. The show followed only child Julia Bechley (Snow), who finds her life turned upside down when her father, Leon Bechley (Hutton), [...] 👓 View full article