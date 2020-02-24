Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa has received some good and bad news. The hip-hop artist is reportedly facing a possible yearlong stint behind bars for a recent brass knuckles arrest. Big Facts Vensa didn’t get charged with felony possession of brass knuckles. However, new reports claim Mensa is still dealing with a criminal charge. Vic was […]



The post Vic Mensa Receives Good + Bad News In Brass Knuckles Case appeared first on . Chicago rapper Vic Mensa has received some good and bad news. The hip-hop artist is reportedly facing a possible yearlong stint behind bars for a recent brass knuckles arrest. Big Facts Vensa didn’t get charged with felony possession of brass knuckles. However, new reports claim Mensa is still dealing with a criminal charge. Vic was […]The post Vic Mensa Receives Good + Bad News In Brass Knuckles Case appeared first on . 👓 View full article

