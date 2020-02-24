Global  

Vic Mensa Receives Good + Bad News In Brass Knuckles Case

SOHH Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Vic Mensa Receives Good + Bad News In Brass Knuckles CaseChicago rapper Vic Mensa has received some good and bad news. The hip-hop artist is reportedly facing a possible yearlong stint behind bars for a recent brass knuckles arrest. Big Facts Vensa didn’t get charged with felony possession of brass knuckles. However, new reports claim Mensa is still dealing with a criminal charge. Vic was […]

The post Vic Mensa Receives Good + Bad News In Brass Knuckles Case appeared first on .
News video: New Las Vegas facility empowers former female offenders

New Las Vegas facility empowers former female offenders 00:33

 A new facility in Las Vegas aims to empower women who have spent time in prison. Divinity House, operated by the nonprofit True Beginnings, says it provides housing, life skills coaching, pro bono legal services and leadership development for up to seven women rebuilding their lives after prison. The...

