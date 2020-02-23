MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Is Retiring, Leaving 'Hardball' Immediately

PortCityPisces RT @CNNBusiness: Chris Matthews, host of the political talk show "Hardball," is retiring from MSNBC after a string of recent controversies… 3 seconds ago Southernsweetpea🌿 RT @Rugged_Pull: MSNBC host Chris Matthews announces resignation amid series of controversies https://t.co/LF3q0tiSjk See ya Dick Trickle. 4 seconds ago DrConservaMom🇺🇸🐸🌐 RT @CCM1956: MSNBC host Chris Matthews announces resignation amid series of controversies. Now....this gives me a “thrill up my leg” 🤣🤣🤣🤣… 10 seconds ago Kevin T Jumper MSNBC host Chris Matthews’ lengthy history of making sexist comments comes under the spotlight in a new supercut re… https://t.co/Q4x4B9KvRr 16 seconds ago Palmluva RT @AmandiOnAir: Don’t know about you but can’t think of a better person to become the next host of @hardball than @JoyAnnReid. Do you ag… 21 seconds ago Grace Rohlf RT @JTNReports: MSNBC host Chris Matthews steps down after controversy over comments: host declared Monday night would be the last episode… 22 seconds ago Dman Lionhardt RT @KeishaJake: MSNBC host Chris Matthews announces resignation amid series of controversies https://t.co/79ZrmBnW1K 22 seconds ago Carol🇺🇸🇮🇱🕊 RT @jsolomonReports: MSNBC host Chris Matthews steps down after controversy over comments https://t.co/iLIZ9vwC6a 22 seconds ago