Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Is Retiring, Leaving 'Hardball' Immediately

MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Is Retiring, Leaving 'Hardball' Immediately

Just Jared Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Chris Matthews, the longtime host of the MSNBC series Hardball, has announced that he is retiring from the show, effective immediately. “I’m retiring,” he said on the air on Monday night (March 2). “This is the last Hardball on MSNBC, and obviously this isn’t for lack of interest in politics” Matthews, 74, has been the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism 00:40

 MSNBC's Chris Matthews is under fire for making sexist and lewd comments to a female reporter. Laura Bassett said Matthews made suggestive comments and inappropriately flirted least twice before she went on his show. Bassett made the accusations in GQ Magazine. Matthews turned to her while they were...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis [Video]MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis

MSNBC on-air talent are under fire for remarks referencing Nazism when discussing Bernie Sanders. Saturday, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews compared Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MSNBC's Chris Matthews resigns from 'Hardball' after allegations of inappropriate behavior

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews is leaving 'Hardball' following accusations of inappropriate behavior.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesJerusalem PostThe VergeCBS NewsNPRThe WrapReuters

Outrage after MSNBC host compares Bernie Sanders’ Nevada win to Nazi invasion

US TV network MSNBC is under pressure to fire host Chris Matthews after he compared Bernie Sander’s Nevada caucus win to Nazi Germany’s invasion of France.
SBS Also reported by •Jerusalem PostThe Wrap

Tweets about this

PortCityPisces

PortCityPisces RT @CNNBusiness: Chris Matthews, host of the political talk show "Hardball," is retiring from MSNBC after a string of recent controversies… 3 seconds ago

SouthSweetpea61

Southernsweetpea🌿 RT @Rugged_Pull: MSNBC host Chris Matthews announces resignation amid series of controversies https://t.co/LF3q0tiSjk See ya Dick Trickle. 4 seconds ago

ConservaMomUSA

DrConservaMom🇺🇸🐸🌐 RT @CCM1956: MSNBC host Chris Matthews announces resignation amid series of controversies. Now....this gives me a “thrill up my leg” 🤣🤣🤣🤣… 10 seconds ago

tygore7

Kevin T Jumper MSNBC host Chris Matthews’ lengthy history of making sexist comments comes under the spotlight in a new supercut re… https://t.co/Q4x4B9KvRr 16 seconds ago

Palmluva2

Palmluva RT @AmandiOnAir: Don’t know about you but can’t think of a better person to become the next host of @hardball than @JoyAnnReid. Do you ag… 21 seconds ago

GraceRohlf

Grace Rohlf RT @JTNReports: MSNBC host Chris Matthews steps down after controversy over comments: host declared Monday night would be the last episode… 22 seconds ago

DManFWTX

Dman Lionhardt RT @KeishaJake: MSNBC host Chris Matthews announces resignation amid series of controversies https://t.co/79ZrmBnW1K 22 seconds ago

CarolJBrown9

Carol🇺🇸🇮🇱🕊 RT @jsolomonReports: MSNBC host Chris Matthews steps down after controversy over comments https://t.co/iLIZ9vwC6a 22 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.